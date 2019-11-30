Humanities Nebraska awards 21 grants totaling $102K

The Humanities Nebraska board of directors has awarded grants totaling $102,035 to fund public humanities programming in six Nebraska communities.
In Lincoln, those grants include:
• History Nebraska, $2,800 to help support a screening and discussion of a few short films from the “UNLADYLIKE 2020” series to honor the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
• Lincoln Orchestra Association, $1,750 to help fund seven pre-concert chats held prior to Lincoln Symphony Orchestra concerts.
• Lux Center for the Arts, $1,800 to help fund the Lincoln Day of the Dead Celebration, held at the Nebraska History Museum and Bennett Martin Public Library on Nov. 3.
• Lydia Foundation for Social Engagement, $2,000 to help fund a moderated discussion program at the UNL Nebraska Union auditorium. The first in this “Good Talks for the Good Life” series was held in October.
• NET Foundation for Television, $10,000 to fund a series of civic interstitials to play between regular programming.
• Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, $5,800 to support a symposium commemorating the 19th Amendment’s centennial; $1,875 to support three film discussions in October and November 2019 and April 2020. The spring event will be held in conjunction with the Vision Maker Film Festival.
• Rabble Mill, $1,700 to support a forum convening journalists, editors and thought leaders from across the nation to discuss reporting from the middle of the country.
• Unitarian Church, $2,857 to support its annual lecture series. Held on Sunday evenings from Feb. 9-March 15, 2020, the series topic is “The U.S. and Latin America: Problems and Prospects.”
• University of Nebraska-Lincoln Board of Regents, $9,698 to help fund production of a short film on the repatriation of native lands called “Return of the Pawnees”; and $7,750 to help support a conference in April 2020, which is to be titled “Climate Change and Culture in the Great Plains.”
• Vision Maker Media, $2,000 to support the 2020 Vision Maker Film Festival, scheduled for April 22-30, 2020 at various locations in Lincoln.
South of Lincoln at Beatrice, Friends of the Homestead was awarded a $1,700 grant to help fund a fiddle festival on May 23, 2020, at the Education Center of Homestead National Monument.
Humanities Nebraska inspires and enriches personal and public life by delivering opportunities to engage thoughtfully with history and culture. These opportunities include grants for humanities-related projects accessible to the public throughout the state, Speakers Bureau programs to schools and community groups, Prime Time Family Reading Time, the Chautauqua summer history festival, touring exhibits from the Smithsonian, workshops for veterans and others.
Humanities Nebraska is a nonprofit organization supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, the Nebraska Legislature and private donations.
For more information, see humanitiesnebraska.org.
Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com.