Humanities Nebraska awards 21 grants totaling $102K

• Rabble Mill, $1,700 to support a forum convening journalists, editors and thought leaders from across the nation to discuss reporting from the middle of the country.

• Unitarian Church, $2,857 to support its annual lecture series. Held on Sunday evenings from Feb. 9-March 15, 2020, the series topic is “The U.S. and Latin America: Problems and Prospects.”

• University of Nebraska-Lincoln Board of Regents, $9,698 to help fund production of a short film on the repatriation of native lands called “Return of the Pawnees”; and $7,750 to help support a conference in April 2020, which is to be titled “Climate Change and Culture in the Great Plains.”

• Vision Maker Media, $2,000 to support the 2020 Vision Maker Film Festival, scheduled for April 22-30, 2020 at various locations in Lincoln.

South of Lincoln at Beatrice, Friends of the Homestead was awarded a $1,700 grant to help fund a fiddle festival on May 23, 2020, at the Education Center of Homestead National Monument.