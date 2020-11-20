Hudson garden has a new shed thanks to Eagle Scout

The Community Crops Hudson community garden at 14th and Hudson streets in southwest Lincoln has a new 8- by 8-foot wooden shed for storing garden tools and supplies, thanks to an Eagle Scout project coordinated by Simon Zychowski, 16, a junior at Lincoln High School.

"The addition of this shed at 14th and Hudson has really fulfilled a longstanding need at this site, and we are looking forward to a great growing season next year!" said Amy Gerdes, director of operations for Community Crops. "We are incredibly grateful to Simon and troops 282 and 1855 for building this shed. They showed incredible dedication and hard work through both the planning and construction process."

At this site, gardeners include refugees (33.33%) and immigrants (13.33%) originally from Burma and Iraq in addition to lifetime U.S. residents (53.33%), Gerdes said. All totaled, 41 people from 15 households use the garden. Languages spoken at the garden include Karen, Kurdish, Karenni, Arabic and English.

Additionally, 80% of the gardeners qualify for financial assistance. These individuals pay reduced plot fees of $10 per 100 square feet.