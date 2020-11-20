HopeSpoke seeks donations to buy winter coats, gloves and hats

As the weather gets colder, HopeSpoke is asking for financial donations from the Lincoln community to provide warm coats, stocking hats and gloves for area boys in need this winter. Boys, ages 12-18, receiving services at the Therapeutic Group Home will benefit from the donations.

Your generous gift of $100 to $125 will provide a new warm coat, stocking hat and gloves for one boy in need. HopeSpoke also needs donations to help provide additional clothing, including shirts and pants for the boys throughout the year. HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services.

“Each year, we are so appreciative of the tremendous support from local donors who make sure that this need is met by donating funds that bring warmth and encouragement for children receiving services at HopeSpoke,” said Executive Director Katie McLeese Stephenson.

To give your gift online, go to www.hopespoke.org. You may also mail your gift to HopeSpoke at 2444 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510. If you have questions, contact Jenny Cardwell at jcardwell@hopespoke.org or call 402-475-7666.

For more information about HopeSpoke's services, see www.hopespoke.org or email info@hopespoke.org.

