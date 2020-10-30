Holiday of Trees event goes virtual in 48th year

The 48th annual Holiday of Trees, sponsored by The Heritage League Women’s Club, will be a virtual event Dec. 9-30 to ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The public will be able to view many beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees at their leisure from their own homes for three weeks,” said Janet Domeier, Holiday of Trees publicity co-chair. “And they may view them more than one time.”

The trees will be displayed online at www.TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org. Also, you can view and “like” The Heritage League page on Facebook.

The Heritage League selected Community Crops as the charitable organization recipient of Holiday of Trees proceeds this year. Because there will be no ticket sales, the club is accepting donations to support the program. A “Go Fund Me” account has been set up, and details are on the website. Donations of any amount are welcomed and may also be mailed to The Heritage League, 3901 S. 27th St., #3, Lincoln, NE 68502.

The Heritage League plans a return to its in-house Holiday of Trees event in 2021 with a display of trees decorated by community members and organizations, music by local adult and student musicians, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, Attic Treasures, a pantry of homemade food items, a raffle and a café.