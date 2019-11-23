{{featured_button_text}}

The 47th annual Heritage League Holiday of Trees event will display more than 20 trees decorated by community members and organizations Dec. 5-6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

The event will include live performances by local musicians, Santa Claus from 5-7 p.m. each day, Mrs. Santa throughout the day, “Attic Treasures” garage sale items, homemade food, a café and a raffle.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Proceeds benefit the Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) music outreach program. Admission is $1/person at the door. For more details,contact Janet Domeier at Domeier@inebraska.com or 402-429-9286.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments