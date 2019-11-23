The 47th annual Heritage League Holiday of Trees event will display more than 20 trees decorated by community members and organizations Dec. 5-6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.
The event will include live performances by local musicians, Santa Claus from 5-7 p.m. each day, Mrs. Santa throughout the day, “Attic Treasures” garage sale items, homemade food, a café and a raffle.
You have free articles remaining.
Proceeds benefit the Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) music outreach program. Admission is $1/person at the door. For more details,contact Janet Domeier at Domeier@inebraska.com or 402-429-9286.