Holiday Blessings gift card project seeks donations

Encouragement Unlimited Inc., a Lincoln nonprofit organization that has been serving the community since 2002, is sponsoring its 11th annual Holiday Blessings gift card project.
This project started because of a man’s desire to give back. In 2009, Lincoln native Gary Gabelhouse, a former Methodist pastor, approached the organization about helping low-income families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with food and gifts. Gabelhouse was the primary benefactor for the project until his death in 2019.
Today, organization founder John Leonard Harris raises the funds to continue Gabelhouse’s vision of encouraging families during the holidays.
The Holiday Blessings project provides gift cards to identified low-income families instead of cash for food and holiday gifts. Donors, anonymous to the recipients, purchase gift cards of $20 or more from Lincoln area supermarkets and department stores. The cards are given to families who would otherwise not be able to provide food or gifts for their children without this blessing.
Purchased gift cards can be sent by mail to: Encouragement Unlimited Inc., P.O. Box 84734, Lincoln, NE 68501, which will distribute the cards to needy families that have been referred. Individuals and companies can also make financial donations to the organization, which will purchase the gift cards for distribution.
For information, call or text John Leonard Harris at 402-309-9411, email mr.encouragement@gmail.com or go to the organization's website, www.encouragementunlimited.org, to make a donation online. Donors can also use the following online donation services:
PayPal: PayPal.Me/JohnHarris220
Cashapp: $MrEncouragement
Venmo: @John-Harris-514
