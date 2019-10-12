Encouragement Unlimited Inc., a Lincoln nonprofit organization, is sponsoring its 10th annual "Holiday Blessing" Gift Card Project, which seeks to help low-income families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays with food and gifts.
The Holiday Blessing project provides gift cards to identified families instead of money for food and holiday gifts. Donors, anonymous to the recipients, purchase gift cards of $20 or more from Lincoln-area supermarkets and department stores. The cards are given to families who would otherwise not be able to provide food or gifts for their children without this blessing.
You have free articles remaining.
The gift cards can be mailed to: Encouragement Unlimited Inc., P.O. Box 84734, Lincoln, NE 68501, which will distribute the cards to referred needy families. Individuals and companies can make financial donations to the organization, which will purchase the gift cards for distribution.
For more information, contact John Leonard Harris at 402-309-9411 or mr.encouragement@gmail.com. Learn more about the organization or donate online at encouragementunlimited.org.