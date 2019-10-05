Hickman Senior Center has donated handmade items for youth in the Lancaster County Juvenile Diversion Program.
Lancaster County Director of Human Services Sara Hoyle visited the Hickman Senior Center several months ago to share about the juvenile diversion program. She said that many youth in the program don’t always have anything to carry their belongings in; some have had to use trash bags.
Marge Iburg of Hickman felt inspired to use her sewing skills to do something about it.
“You hear about places like that and their needs, but unless you meet somebody personally that’s involved, sometimes it just doesn’t click," Iburg said. "There’s so many people and organizations that need things, like coats and winter stuff.”
Iburg and the Hickman Senior Center donated 56 bags, plus three blankets and a matching scarf and hat that she crocheted. The drawstring bags were handmade from Iburg’s own fabric stash.
“This is what we do, our generation. We use what we have and try to keep it going so it’s not wasteful,” Iburg said. She brought the bags to the senior center, and the group helped string the cords through. The bags were picked up and are in the hands of their new youth owners.
Hoyle said the bags will help the kids in the juvenile diversion program have something to put their belongings in and let them know that people care about them.
“The kids will love these!” Hoyle said. “It’s overwhelming that (Iburg and the Hickman Senior Center) were willing to take their own time to do this for our kids.”