Heritage League of Lincoln donates teddy bears

The Heritage League of Lincoln held its annual Teddy Bear Luncheon at the Landing on Jan. 7. Each member brought a Teddy Bear or stuffed toy as admission to the luncheon.

Bears will be donated to Haxby's Bears. Haxby’s collects new and gently used stuffed animals and distributes them to police and fire departments, hospitals, agencies that work with homeless children or victims of domestic violence - just about anyplace where you might find children in crisis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Haxby, a photojournalist, founded Haxby’s Bears in 2003 when he learned how the gift of a Teddy Bear would comfort abused children, children in crisis, or children experiencing a traumatic event such as a flood, fire or auto accident. Since then, more than 21,000 bears have be distributed.

The Heritage League of Lincoln is a service organization that has donated over $1 million to Lincoln charities since 1973. It is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, one of the oldest women's organizations in the United States.

For information on the Heritage League of Lincoln, call Peg Connealy at 402-450-0595 or pconnealy@me.com. For information on how to donate to Haxby’s Bears, contact John or Marie Haxby at 402-525-4065.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0