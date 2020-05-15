Heritage League "flies" check to Food Bank of Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Heritage League Women's Club literally flew a $1,000 check to the Food Bank of Lincoln on May 5.

To comply with social distancing, Amy Dusenbery, incoming club president, and Janet Domeier, Holiday of Trees chair, used a paper airplane to send the check to Nancy Gritz, assistant executive director of the Food Bank.

The Food Bank of Lincoln gathers and distributes food to hungry people in 16 southeast Nebraska counties. Previous donations came from schools and restaurants that are now closed. With the current unemployment situation, the need is greater than ever.

The Heritage League donation was funded through profits from the club’s 2019 Holiday of Trees. Earlier, the club donated $5,000 from ticket sales to the Lincoln Music Teachers Association's Music Outreach Program. The Holiday of Trees is the club’s primary fundraiser.

The Heritage League Women’s Club, organized in 1966, is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). The Heritage League was organized for charitable and educational purposes and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

