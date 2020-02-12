Helping Hands Auction raises over $42K for United Way

Hundreds of families in need will receive diapers and winter clothing for their children, thanks to the generosity of more than 400 attendees at the 13th annual United Way Women in Philanthropy Helping Hands Auction.

The proceeds also will help the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska to train parents, teachers and coaches in the signs and symptoms of concussions, allowing them to protect youth participants.

The Feb. 6 auction raised over $42,000. In addition to 11 live auction items, a silent auction featured hundreds of baskets, purses, jewelry, wine bottles and desserts, lining the perimeter of the Cornhusker Marriott ballroom while performers from Screamers Dining and Cabaret energized the crowd. Auctioneer Russ Puchalla urged bidders to dig deep, and emcee Bridget Fargen, 10/11 News anchor, kept the event moving briskly.

It takes an army of volunteers and United Way staffers to pull off the auction, said volunteer event chair Staci Hass. She’s been involved for 10 years, and says while she enjoys the big events, she most resonates with activities like reading to children at McPhee and Campbell elementary schools.

“When the kids learn they are going to be able to take home a book, and for some it’s their first book of their very own, that’s the most rewarding thing,” Hass said.

