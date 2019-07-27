Back-to-school season is right around the corner, and this can be a difficult time for families who are struggling financially. That’s why Russ’s Market and Super Saver are teaming up with Community Action to raise funds to provide basic needs items for families in need. The goal is to raise $7,500 by Aug. 16 to provide items like soap, laundry detergent and diapers to at least 500 of our community’s most vulnerable residents.
“Access to basic needs items, like personal hygiene supplies, is critical to an individual’s ability to reach economic stability,” said Vi See, Community Action executive director. “We are proud to partner with Russ’s Market and Super Saver to raise funds to supply personal hygiene, cleaning and baby care kits to those who are working hard but struggling to make ends meet.”
A donation of $10, for example, could fund a Personal Care Kit, including basics such as soap, toothpaste and deodorant; $15 could fund a Home Care Kit, with basics such as dish soap, laundry detergent and all-purpose cleaner; and $20 could fund a Baby Care Kit with basics such as diapers, baby wash and baby lotion. All items will be provided to Community Action by Russ’s Market and Super Saver at a discounted rate.
“We’re excited to give back in this way,” said Pat Raybould, president of B&R Stores, which includes Russ’s Market and Super Saver. “As an employee-owned business with lots of love for our community, this partnership seemed like the perfect opportunity to address a local need.”
Supplies purchased with campaign funds will be distributed to Community Action participants, including those served at The Gathering Place, Head Start, Lincoln Community Response and others.
“We continuously see a need for basic items such as personal hygiene products for adults and children — products like soap and diapers — as well as laundry and home cleaning supplies,” said See. “This campaign will allow us to address that need agency-wide, whenever we see it. Filling these gaps is essential in supporting individuals on their journeys toward economic stability.”
Community Action hopes to raise $7,500 — enough to provide basics to at least 500 individuals — by Aug. 16. Monetary donations can be made online at communityactionatwork.org, or either in person or by mail at Community Action, 210 O St., Lincoln, NE 68508. Address checks to Community Action and indicate on the check that the funds are for Back to the Basics/basic needs.