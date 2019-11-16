Lincoln small business owners collected professional clothing and more in October through supply drives to help domestic violence survivors. Volunteers across 24 states also secured $500,000 in Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants for 45 nonprofit organizations, including $20,000 for Friendship Home of Lincoln.
The professional clothing and supplies from Lincoln residents were donated to nonprofit organizations and women’s shelters to help domestic violence survivors reenter the workforce and get on the path to financial independence. Friendship Home of Lincoln will use the grant to support confidential emergency shelters, a critical element in keeping victims and their children safe when leaving an abusive partner.
Participating Lincoln Allstate agency owners included Erik Brooks, Saundra Earnest and Mitchell Happ.