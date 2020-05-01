Hellerich secures grant for families battling childhood cancer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.

Many nonprofit groups continue to rely on the support of local communities to assist in COVID-19 response efforts. To offer support to her community, Farmers agent Kim Hellerich of Lincoln nominated and secured a $1,500 grant for Angels Among Us to help reduce the financial burdens of families battling childhood cancer.

“As a Farmers agent, it’s a privilege to be able to do my part in helping communities in which we live, work and play with the continued support from Farmers Insurance,” said Hellerich. “During these extraordinary times, I’m proud to help support a deserving nonprofit with a grant that will enable them to continue to rise to the challenge of battling this pandemic.”

For more information on the Hellerich Agency at 610 J St., Suite 210 in Lincoln, visit agents.farmers.com/ne/lincoln/kim-hellerich.

