Heartland Cancer Foundation will host its seventh annual golf tournament, the Heartland Classic Mixer, on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Wilderness Ridge golf course.
This year, teams may register to play a classic scramble on the 18-hole course, or a game-inspired scramble on the 9-hole course. Drink tickets, a boxed lunch, awards ceremony and premium mobile auction are other perks of the event.
Team registration ranges from $300 to $600 depending on the course. Tournament extras include hole games and promotion by special guests: American Ninja Warrior Maggi Thorne, College Hunks Hauling Junk, High Heels and Meals, Misty’s and Lady Luck Lounge.
You have free articles remaining.
Tee-off times are 9 and 11:30 a.m., with the awards ceremony and appetizers beginning at 2:30 p.m. Tournament proceeds will benefit local cancer patients who are struggling with financial burdens while undergoing treatment.
To register, go to heartlandcancerfoundation.org/2019-heartland-classic-mixer.html.