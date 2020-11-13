Heartland Cancer Foundation Classic raises $37K

The Heartland Cancer Foundation hosted its sixth annual Heartland Classic, a sold-out event, Oct. 12 at Firethorn Golf Club.

Players and volunteers started the day with a socially distanced luncheon in the players’ separate carts while guest speaker Bronson Reilly, board certified geneticist and current director of research at Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center, presented. He explained the importance of genetic testing for certain cancers. He also talked about who should be tested and why.

After the luncheon, golfers headed out to the course on this top 10 weather day for a midday shotgun start. The day got off to an exciting start as Dave Slagle shot a hole-in-one. He won a $10,000 prize through Hole In One International.

Games and prizes were placed on almost every hole at the tournament to encourage donations for the local foundation. Some of the games included the shot closest to the flag, a bourbon pull, several hole-in-one opportunities, and a chance to win a large bucket of balls for the golfer who hit closest to a target.

The first-place team with a score of 53 was Union Bank: Tony Miller, David Easley, Jay Moore and Matt Easley. The second-place team, also with a score of 53, was Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center: Nate Green, Troy Stonacek, Justin Stonacek and Dave Slagle.