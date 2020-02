Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Heartland Cancer Foundation's Mardi Gras Gala is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Lincoln Marriott Hotel, 333 N. 13th St. The annual event raises money for local cancer patients.

The evening will include a “Bourbon Street” happy hour and silent auction, ballroom dinner, program and live auction. An after-party with dueling pianos will take place from 9-11 p.m. For more details and registration, see heartlandcancerfoundation.org.