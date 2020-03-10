HCF Mardi Gras Gala event benefits cancer patients

Heartland Cancer Foundation hosted its fifth annual Mardi Gras Gala on Feb. 21 at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Over 400 guests enjoyed a happy hour, ballroom dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle and after-party.
The evening began with a happy hour in the atrium, which was transformed into Bourbon Street complete with awnings, café-style bistro table sets and large street lanterns. Vibrant colored jumbo lanterns and string lights were strung across the atrium to create an unforgettable New Orleans flare. Guests enjoyed a super-sized charcuterie board that looked like a piece of art, and sipped on a complimentary specialty craft cocktail provided by speakeasy Lady Luck Lounge while they mixed and mingled with friends and other guests.
There was also a silent auction with close to 100 items, a raffle drawing for a trip to Cabo San Lucas Mexico valued at $4,500, and back by popular demand, the wine and whiskey pull.
Master of Ceremonies was Jack Mitchell, morning host of LNK Today on 1400 KLIN. The program kicked off with a welcome by Mitchell and Foundation Board President Jim Essay.
You have free articles remaining.
Jovan Dewitt, former Husker football special teams coach, was the guest speaker for the evening. He shared his own personal journey with cancer and the impact that it made on his life. He talked about the importance of having a foundation like Heartland Cancer Foundation that serves local cancer patients and keeps all proceeds local.
The program continued with a live auction performed by auctioneer and HCF Board member Jason Cetak. Highlights from the auction included an Aspen Fly Fishing trip, an in-home chef dinner and wine pairing for eight guests, a golf trip to Dismal Golf Resort and two tickets to the 2020 Heisman Award ceremony.
Following the program was the after-party featuring Sidetrack duo Joyce Durand and Paul Newton. They played at the Sidetrack Tavern for over 25 years on Husker football game days.
Event proceeds totaled $130,000. This money will financially assist cancer patients in southeast Nebraska with housing, car payments, gas cards and other expenses not covered by insurance. The mission of Heartland Cancer Foundation is to provide immediate and practical assistance to cancer patients so they can focus on healing.
HCF has additional events planned for 2020 including Comedy Night at Rosie’s with Comedian Sam Adam (featured on YouTube and has over 30 million views) and The Heartland Golf Classic at Firethorn Golf Resort on Sept. 14.
To apply for assistance, to make a donation, to join the volunteer guild or to learn more, visit heartlandcancerfoundation.org.