HCF Mardi Gras Gala event benefits cancer patients

Heartland Cancer Foundation hosted its fifth annual Mardi Gras Gala on Feb. 21 at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. Over 400 guests enjoyed a happy hour, ballroom dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle and after-party.

The evening began with a happy hour in the atrium, which was transformed into Bourbon Street complete with awnings, café-style bistro table sets and large street lanterns. Vibrant colored jumbo lanterns and string lights were strung across the atrium to create an unforgettable New Orleans flare. Guests enjoyed a super-sized charcuterie board that looked like a piece of art, and sipped on a complimentary specialty craft cocktail provided by speakeasy Lady Luck Lounge while they mixed and mingled with friends and other guests.

There was also a silent auction with close to 100 items, a raffle drawing for a trip to Cabo San Lucas Mexico valued at $4,500, and back by popular demand, the wine and whiskey pull.

Master of Ceremonies was Jack Mitchell, morning host of LNK Today on 1400 KLIN. The program kicked off with a welcome by Mitchell and Foundation Board President Jim Essay.

