HCF giving campaign helps cancer patients

Because Heartland Cancer Foundation understands that cancer remains a growing threat even through the coronavirus pandemic, the Foundation is rallying support for a continued fight to help those affected by cancer.

Heartland Cancer emphasizes that it is now more important than ever to not forget about those who need financial assistance for expenses while undergoing cancer treatments, especially in these uncertain times when many may have lost their jobs or have seen a reduction in their paychecks.

Heartland Cancer invites the community to participate in its monthly giving campaign to continue supporting those in need. Donations start at $10/month. To sign up for the monthly donation program, visit heartlandcancerfoundation.org/donate.html.

If you know of someone who needs financial assistance, help is available. He/she can apply online at heartlandcancerfoundation.org/online-application.html. The services that Heartland Cancer provides to cancer patients assist with housing, car payments, gas assistance and other miscellaneous expenses.

To learn more about Heartland Cancer Foundation, apply for assistance, make a donation or join the volunteer guild, visit heartlandcancerfoundation.org. You can also contact the Foundation by calling 402-261-9974.

