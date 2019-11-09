{{featured_button_text}}

For the 30th year, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln will build wooden toys for children in need. The toys will be donated to the Lincoln Police Union’s Santa Cop project. This year’s project is 70 sets of builder blocks.

More than 100 members of the association and their children plan to work at the event, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at Lincoln Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. (west side).

The project will begin at 8 a.m. HBAL members expect Santa Claus to stop by during the event. The project should be completed by noon.

All toys for this project go to children who might not otherwise receive a gift.

