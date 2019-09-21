{{featured_button_text}}
HBAL's Young Building Professionals donate $2.4K to Lighthouse

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln’s Young Building Professionals Council recently donated $2,400 to the Lighthouse after-school program. Pictured in front, from left, are Denny Van Horn of Van Horn Custom Homes (current HBAL President); Bill Michener, executive director of Lighthouse; Kristin Donnelly, Reynolds Design & Remodeling; and Jenny Bartels, representing Nebraska Title Company. The funds were raised at the second annual Light Your Way 5K run at Holmes Park last summer. The Lighthouse program offers middle and high school-age youth academic support, evening meals and enrichment/recreational activities during non-school hours, Monday through Friday, all year round.

 COURTESY PHOTO
