This summer, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL) built a new home at 4227 W. Hancock Court for Martha, a single mom raising eight children. This is the 17th home built by HBAL since 1992.
With such a large family, Martha works hard to provide for her children and is thankful for the Habitat program because she can buy her own home, which is safe for her family, at an affordable monthly mortgage rate. Martha is adamant about paying her own way and doing what is best for her children. She has worked for University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services for the last seven years.
A ceremony at the build site on Tuesday, July 30, celebrated the completion and officially dedicated the home. Those in attendance included the Habitat family, HBAL volunteers and staff, and Habitat for Humanity staff.
Committee chairmen for the Blitz Build are Jim Christo, Sam Swartz and Ben Carey.
"Building our community" isn’t just a slogan for the Home Builders Association of Lincoln. Each year, HBAL and its members contribute time and money to a variety of community projects like Habitat for Humanity.