Hat Trick for Holidays is this weekend
Hat Trick for Holidays is this weekend

Lincoln Junior Stars 2019-20

Members and coaches of the Lincoln Junior Stars are (front row, from left) Landan Wagner, Luke Horvath, Blake Glaser, Tyler Schirmer, Payton West, Kane Beerenstrauch, Caleb Watson, Stephen Jones, Tobie Dahlberg; (second row, from left) Lucas Epperson, Austen Madsen, Kyle Catherall, Owen Barrow, Colin Kreifels, Bodie Duffy, Harrison Boesch, Andrew Olsen, Carson Catherall, Heath Topil; (third row, from left) Assistant Coach Nick Dahlberg, Wesley Cottam, Jared Topil, Connor Eitzmann, Kaden Ware, Zachary Maret, Kaiden Varejcka, Trey Bohl, Jayce Polivka, Aden Hofeling, Kumo Babe, Jacob Ehlers, Head Coach Eric Alexander and Assistant Coach Drake Thomsen.

 Mark Schwaninger

You can help the Lincoln Junior Stars hockey team give back to the Lincoln community through Hat Trick for Holidays. The Junior Stars will be working together with the Sioux City Metros to gather donated items to help the Barnabas Community Center in Lincoln and the Kearney Area Community.

The Barnabas Community is an outreach program that offers free clothing, books, toys, hats, gloves, scarves, diapers, socks, toiletries, hope, hospitality and more to those in need.

Come to the Ice Box for the Lincoln Junior Stars vs. Sioux City Metros home games at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 7, and at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Bring three items to the game and make it a Hat Trick to get in free!

