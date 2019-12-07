Hat Trick for Holidays is this weekend

You can help the Lincoln Junior Stars hockey team give back to the Lincoln community through Hat Trick for Holidays. The Junior Stars will be working together with the Sioux City Metros to gather donated items to help the Barnabas Community Center in Lincoln and the Kearney Area Community.
The Barnabas Community is an outreach program that offers free clothing, books, toys, hats, gloves, scarves, diapers, socks, toiletries, hope, hospitality and more to those in need.
Come to the Ice Box for the Lincoln Junior Stars vs. Sioux City Metros home games at 3 p.m. today, Dec. 7, and at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Bring three items to the game and make it a Hat Trick to get in free!