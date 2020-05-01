Habitat Lincoln receives $10K community development grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has been awarded a $10,000 community development grant from First National Bank to support making affordable housing a reality in the community through new construction and critical repairs.

“We’re excited to partner with First National Bank to build and repair affordable homes for local low-income families in need,” says Josh Hanshaw, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “Partners like First National understand that we are all in this together. We are thankful not only for the financial support but their employees’ volunteer contributions as well.”

Habitat Lincoln continues construction projects for future homeowners selected in 2019 through COVID-19 restrictions with staff only. Volunteer opportunities are on hold until further notice. To stay updated on Habitat Lincoln’s COVID-19 response, visit lincolnhabitat.org/COVID19.

For information on how you can get involved with Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln, visit lincolnhabitat.org.

