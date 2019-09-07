The Habitat Lincoln ReStore at 4630 Y St. will celebrate five years of raising funds for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln at an anniversary celebration Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The first 50 customers will receive a free ReStore hat. In addition to storewide sales, 92.9 The Eagle will be on site from 10 a.m.-noon, and Roaming Tacos will serve lunch specials from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
"Habitat ReStore is fortunate to be part of the Lincoln community," says Jeremy Trujillo, operations director for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. "We're thankful for the dedicated donors, shoppers and volunteers that support ReStore and our mission of affordable homeownership. We want to thank the community for their support with a day of celebration."
The ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances to the public at discounted prices. Proceeds are used to build homes, community and hope in Lincoln.
The event is free and open to the public.