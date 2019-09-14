The 12th annual Golfing for a Reason tournament raised a record-setting $33,000 to benefit the Aiding Angels Foundation Aug. 24 at the Highlands Golf Course.
Tournament winners were:
Women: Angie Schueth, Marty Novotny, Brenda Schwery and Teresa Stogdill;
Couples: Bryan Murray, Angie Murray, Stacie Hooks and Bill Hooks; and
You have free articles remaining.
Men: Ron Stogdill, Alan Circo, Joey Falcone and John Schwery.
Jim Schueth of Saving Seniors Money was the event's title sponsor. Other tournament sponsors were: Nelnet; Westgate Bank; HP Septic & Trenching; National Bank of Commerce; Southeast Cancer Center; Union Bank & Trust; Tom and Rhonda Peed; Universal Pure; HoriSun Hospice; DuTeau Chevrolet; Eyes on Lincoln; Unico; Hofeling Enterprises; O'Neill, Heinrich, Damkroger, Bergmeyer & Shultz law firm; Proformance Physical Therapy; The Legacy; Tim and LuAnn Dougherty; Inspire Rehabilitation; Pine Ridge Dental; Star Digital Print; Infinity Promotions; Maideasy Software; and Maid To Please.
Aiding Angels provides free professional housecleaning to cancer patients in our community during one of the most stressful times of their lives. Six free cleanings are given to each man, woman or child receiving cancer treatment. All that is needed is a note provided by the doctor's office stating that the individual is undergoing cancer treatment. It is not cancer-specific or financially need-based.
For more details, see aidingangels.com or call 402-434-2472.