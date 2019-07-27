A total of 176 golfers and 29 community business sponsors raised $27,000 for Lincoln Children's Zoo recently at the Wayne's Body Shop golf fundraising tournament at Yankee Hill Country Club.
Wayne's Body Shop owners Craig and Kellie Johnson organize and host this annual fundraising tournament, now in its 12th year, as a way to give back to the Lincoln community. All funds raised will help feed the zoo's animals and support its CATZ program, which gives free admission tickets to over 20,000 children and families who could not otherwise afford entrance fees.
This year’s tournament had one special addition. According to Kellie Johnson, "As part of a service project requirement for earning his first-degree black belt in Taekwondo, Grover Korn, age 12, chose to raise money for Lincoln Children's Zoo by doing odd jobs for friends and family," Johnson said. "Grover worked over 40 hours doing yard work, mowing lawns and more, and was able to raise $535 for the zoo's CATZ program."
"The Lincoln Children’s Zoo receives no tax dollars to operate the zoo. Hence the vital need for such an excellent and generous fundraiser for the zoo," said John Chapo, the zoo's president and CEO. “When you see a young person who cares so deeply about his community and works hard, above and beyond normal expectations, it means so much. And when a young man like Grover chooses to support the zoo with his time, talents and treasures, it is truly humbling.”