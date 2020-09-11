Golf tourney raises $3.5K for Home Builder scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Remodelers Council of Lincoln raised over $3,500 on Aug. 28 at its 29th annual benefit golf tournament at Holmes Golf Course.

A total of 116 golfers participated in the annual event, which benefits the Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation and provides scholarships to individuals pursuing a career in residential construction.

The Remodelers Council of Lincoln was started in 1986 and today includes approximately 100 members of Lincoln’s remodeling community. The Remodelers Council provides an array of activities for its members to promote their business and network with others in the residential construction industry.

In addition to the annual golf tournament, the Remodelers Council produces the Tour of Remodeled Homes each spring, collects non-perishable food items for the Food Bank of Lincoln during the Home & Garden Show and donates mittens, hats and other warm clothing for elementary students attending Lincoln Public Schools.

