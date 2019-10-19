Heartland Cancer Foundation hosted its annual golf tournament at Wilderness Ridge Oct. 3 and raised $20,000 for southeast Nebraska cancer patients in treatment.
The Foundation's seventh annual charity golf tournament was designed with a new twist — two scrambles happening at the same time on one course. “We wanted everyone to golf, the novices and the seasoned, and we had to make it fun,” says HCF Development Director Heidi Moyer.
The 18-hole “Fareway” course allowed experienced and serious golfers to be competitive and also play a few hole games like “CHIPPO” and “Play it Forward.” The nine-hole “Caddyshack” course took it to another level with a wild game on every hole, and teams were encouraged to dress up and decorate their carts in their own chosen theme.
“People really got into the themes, which was awesome,” says Moyer. “There were some standouts: Two teams were Caddyshack-themed — one in argyle, one in fatigues with war paint. The group from Clean Juice wore fruit hats and hung bananas and jungle leaves from their carts. The “Cancer Warriors” team donned capes with swords, and a team of witches carried broomsticks on the backs of their carts. Seeing everyone get into it to support the mission of the Foundation was so meaningful.”
HCF's mission is to provide practical and immediate assistance to local cancer patients so they can focus on recovery. Cancer patients living in Lancaster and 17 other southeast Nebraska counties benefit from grants provided by HCF while undergoing treatment. Reducing financial stress is important while undergoing treatment, because it brings hope and optimism to a patient's journey.
In 2018, the Foundation granted over $110,000 to area cancer patients, and this year, it is on track to meet if not exceed that total again.
“We are so grateful to those in our community that get it,” says Program Director Rochelle Essay. “Whether it’s golfing for our cause, or simply making an online donation in honor of someone who has had the disease, it’s the right thing to do — it changes people’s lives.”