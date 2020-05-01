Give to Lincoln Day on May 28 vital to nonprofits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In light of the current social and economic crisis, Lincoln’s ninth annual giving day is on as scheduled for Thursday, May 28. Organized by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Give to Lincoln Day is an online event that encourages donations to support the local nonprofits and causes that people care about.

Every participating nonprofit organization will receive a proportional share of the $500,000 match fund, based upon its percentage of total dollars raised. Give to Lincoln Day 2020 will have the largest match fund in the event’s history, thanks to a generous gift from West Gate Bank and several other supporting sponsors.

A record total of 445 local charities, including 44 participating for the first time, have registered for the event. Give to Lincoln Day will provide these nonprofits a critical lifeline to fill the void from canceled fundraisers and increased demands. Last year’s Give to Lincoln Day raised nearly $5.6 million for 438 local nonprofits.

“The generosity of Lincolnites is an expression of heartfelt commitment to the well-being of our city,” said Barbara Bartle, Lincoln Community Foundation president. “On Give to Lincoln Day, Lincoln comes together to help Lincoln. Now more than ever, a donation will contribute to the organizations that are crucial to the care, support and spirit of our great city.”