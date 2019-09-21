GIRLPowR's sixth annual "Around the World" fundraising gala begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse, 129 N. 10th St., Suite 100.
The event includes complimentary ethnically-influenced heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, silent and live auctions, live music, cultural performances and henna art. Business casual or cocktail reception attire encouraged. Adults only.
You have free articles remaining.
Funds raised will help educate and empower more girls in Lincoln and around the world. Details/tickets: girlpowr.org.