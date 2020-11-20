Girl Scouts host drive to benefit Voices of Hope

Girls Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is hosting an item drive to benefit Voices of Hope today, Nov. 21, from 2-4 p.m. in the parking lot at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

Items needed at this community drop-off event include basic hygiene products, paper products, cleaning and laundry supplies, ethnic hair care supplies, and gift cards for families to purchase gifts for the holidays.

Voices of Hope's mission is to empower those who have experienced relationship violence, sexual assault and abuse. Learn more about its programs and how you can help at www.voicesofhopelincoln.org. For information on how to volunteer, donate to or join Girl Scouts, visit www.girlscoutsnebraska.org.