Would you like to provide a warm coat, stocking hat and gloves for a boy in need this winter?
HopeSpoke is in need of new warm coats in sizes medium (M) through extra-large (XL) for boys ages 12-18 who are receiving residential treatment or intensive outpatient treatment at the Therapeutic Group Home. During the last program year, 41 boys and their families benefited from the program.
Your gift of $100 to $125 will provide a new warm coat, stocking hat and gloves for one boy in need this winter. HopeSpoke is also in need of gifts to help provide additional clothing, including shirts and pants for the boys all year long.
You have free articles remaining.
HopeSpoke provides comprehensive behavioral and mental health services for children and families.
“We are so appreciative of the tremendous local donors who make sure that this need is met each year by donating funds that bring warmth and love for children receiving services at HopeSpoke,” said Katie McLeese Stephenson, executive director.
For more information or to give your gift online, go to hopespoke.org. You may also mail your gift to HopeSpoke at 2444 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510. For information, contact Jenny Cardwell, development director, at jcardwell@hopespoke.org or call 402-475-7666.