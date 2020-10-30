Gifts of Love event Nov. 7 at Berean Church

The holidays can be a difficult time of year for families struggling financially, especially families with children. And this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit under-resourced families in Lincoln hard, costing jobs and compromising stability for thousands of kids.

City Impact's goal is to meet the needs of 3,500 children and parents through a Gifts of Love tailgate Saturday, Nov. 7, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St. Drop off gift donations and enjoy family-friendly activities and treats.

There are many ways to support Gifts of Love this year:

• Sponsor a child for $40 or donate any amount.

• Donate new, unwrapped gifts or gift wrap supplies at any Gifts of Love collection site between Nov. 7 and Dec. 1.

• Donate from the Gifts of Love Wishlist at Amazon.com or the City Impact - Gifts of Love Registry at Walmart.com.

• Host a donation party with friends to collect gifts for the store.

• Volunteer at City Impact.

For more details about Gifts of Love and how you can help, see cityimpact.org/gifts-of-love.

