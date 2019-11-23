It’s the time of year for giving back. And thanks to the support of several generous match sponsors, all monetary donations received for Community Action’s Gathering Place – a soup kitchen serving over 29,000 hot evening meals to those struggling with hunger each year – will be matched dollar for dollar.
Since the campaign launched on Oct. 14, three additional funding partners – Rogers Foundation, Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation and Lincoln Rotary Club #14 Foundation – have joined as match sponsors, contributing $28,000 more to the match pool. They join the campaign’s lead sponsor, Acklie Charitable Foundation, and Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, INSPRO Insurance, Union Bank & Trust and Bukaty Companies.
“We are humbled by the tremendous support exhibited by our match sponsors,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “Their partnership is making it possible to offer a dollar for dollar match on donations for the Gathering Place, which is hugely motivating to individuals as they are considering their year-end giving. We hope all will join in supporting the important work of the Gathering Place, and thank all who already have!”
You have free articles remaining.
Community Action hopes to receive $78,000 in community contributions by Dec. 31 to leverage the maximum $78,000 contributed by the match sponsors. See said that Community Action is currently at 27% of the fundraising goal.
Community Action’s Gathering Place was founded 37 years ago by six compassionate individuals, and rests just two blocks south of the State Capitol. Community support allows the Gathering Place to meet significant demand for meals. All contributions will support the Gathering Place’s work to provide hot, nutritious meals to anyone who needs them in Lincoln.
To donate, visit communityactionatwork.org or mail contributions to: Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Attn: The Gathering Place, 210 O St., Lincoln, NE 68508.