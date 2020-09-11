Gateway Sertoma golfs 'fore' Tabitha Meals on Wheels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln’s Gateway Sertoma Club and the nonprofit Tabitha senior care provider joined forces and welcomed golfers to play for a cause Aug. 28 at NuMark Golf Course.

While the 18th annual golf event looked and felt different due to COVID-19, golfers did not disappoint and continued their tradition of donating generously to support Tabitha Meals on Wheels. The event raised $65,000 for this lifeline program, which has served the Lincoln community for 53 years and is needed now more than ever due to the pandemic.

Donations from the outing help provide 10,400 meals, safety checks and friendly visits to 500+ Lincoln neighbors who rely on this daily delivery to remain independent and safe at home. Eighty-three percent of meal recipients say a volunteer is often the only face-to-face interaction they have in a day.

In addition, 81% of recipients are unable to afford the cost of a meal. As Tabitha turns no one in need away from a nutritious meal, community contributions are instrumental to ensure everyone is served.

The two organizations collaborated to make sure the annual fundraising event ran seamlessly amid the safety and health precautions in place due to COVID-19. All attendees were screened, had their temperature taken, and hand-sanitizing stations and extra golf carts were available.