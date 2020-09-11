Gateway Sertoma golfs 'fore' Tabitha Meals on Wheels

Lincoln’s Gateway Sertoma Club and the nonprofit Tabitha senior care provider joined forces and welcomed golfers to play for a cause Aug. 28 at NuMark Golf Course.
While the 18th annual golf event looked and felt different due to COVID-19, golfers did not disappoint and continued their tradition of donating generously to support Tabitha Meals on Wheels. The event raised $65,000 for this lifeline program, which has served the Lincoln community for 53 years and is needed now more than ever due to the pandemic.
Donations from the outing help provide 10,400 meals, safety checks and friendly visits to 500+ Lincoln neighbors who rely on this daily delivery to remain independent and safe at home. Eighty-three percent of meal recipients say a volunteer is often the only face-to-face interaction they have in a day.
In addition, 81% of recipients are unable to afford the cost of a meal. As Tabitha turns no one in need away from a nutritious meal, community contributions are instrumental to ensure everyone is served.
The two organizations collaborated to make sure the annual fundraising event ran seamlessly amid the safety and health precautions in place due to COVID-19. All attendees were screened, had their temperature taken, and hand-sanitizing stations and extra golf carts were available.
“In light of the circumstances, Tabitha is beyond grateful to hold this tournament," shared Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs. "Normally, Tabitha’s year is filled with a series of fundraisers and activities. This will be the only event we will be able to bring to fruition in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“This long-time collaboration with Gateway Sertoma and many other local community members allows Tabitha to continue providing the services seniors need in this very challenging and unpredictable time," Hinrichs continued. "We feel so blessed to live in a community where supporting seniors is a top priority.”
Gateway Sertoma was founded as a service club in Lincoln in 1961. The group’s mission is “service to mankind,” motivating members to volunteer service and fundraising for community programs in need. Eighteen years ago, group members combined their love of service with their love of golf by hosting this charity golf tournament to benefit Tabitha's mission. Members turned to Tabitha to help coordinate the tournament, with proceeds benefiting first Tabitha Hospice and today Tabitha Meals on Wheels.
To learn more about Gateway Sertoma, visit GatewaySertoma.org. For more information on Tabitha senior care, see Tabitha.org.
