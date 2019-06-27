Lincoln’s Gateway Sertoma Club and Tabitha Health Care Services joined forces and welcomed golfers to play for a cause June 7 at the 17th annual golf event at Lincoln’s NuMark Golf Course. The event raised a record-breaking $76,000 to support Tabitha Meals on Wheels, which has served the Lincoln community for over 50 years.
Donations from the outing will help provide 12,000 meals, safety checks and friendly visits to 500-plus Lincoln neighbors who rely on this lifeline program to remain independent and safe in the comfort of their homes. Eighty-five percent of meal recipients say a volunteer is often the only face-to-face interaction they have in a day. And 70 percent of recipients are unable to afford the $6.25 cost of a meal. As Tabitha turns no one in need away from a nutritious meal, community contributions are instrumental in ensuring everyone is served regardless of their ability to pay.
“Our partnership with those like Gateway Sertoma is why Tabitha Meals on Wheels is able to continue to operate,” said Heath Stukenholtz, Tabitha’s chief development officer. “The success of this event is due to the hard work and overwhelming commitment local supporters have dedicated to Tabitha over the years.”
Gateway Sertoma was founded as a service club in Lincoln in 1961. The group’s mission is “service to mankind,” motivating members to volunteer service and fundraising for community programs in need. Seventeen years ago, Gateway Sertoma members combined their love of service with their love of golf by hosting this charity golf tournament to benefit Tabitha’s mission. Members turned to Tabitha to help coordinate the tournament, with proceeds benefiting first Tabitha Hospice and today Tabitha Meals on Wheels.
To learn more about Gateway Sertoma, visit GatewaySertoma.org. For more information about Tabitha’s services, see Tabitha.org.