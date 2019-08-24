In partnership with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), Gateway Mall will help honor and remember those touched by cancer as part of a nationwide tribute event.
During the mall’s open mic night event from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, those in attendance will have the opportunity to decorate Lights of Hope bags in honor or memory of a loved one touched by cancer. After the bags have been decorated, they will be displayed at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Sept. 10 as a part of the yearly Lights of Hope ceremony.
Purchasing Lights of Hope bags (a $10 donation) for the ceremony in Washington D.C. raises funds for ACS CAN while honoring those who have been touched by cancer. It’s expected that 30,000 tribute bags from across the country will surround the reflecting pool of the memorial during this event.
Those wishing to honor or remember a loved one with cancer can visit http://action.fightcancer.org/goto/nebraskaloh before the Aug. 29 decorating party event at Gateway Mall.
“Gateway Mall is honored to partner with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network," said Becky Slides, marketing director at Gateway Mall. "We hope customers will take the opportunity to visit the food court to listen to our featured open mic artists and learn more about the Lights of Hope event.”
Matt Prokop, Nebraska grassroots manager for ACS CAN, added: “ACS CAN is grateful for the support from Gateway Mall for this event. We’re looking forward to taking these beautifully decorated tributes to Washington D.C. and making our voices heard with our lawmakers on the importance of increasing funding for cancer research.”