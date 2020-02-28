G.O.L.D. Scholarship Gala set for March 14

The fifth annual Lincoln G.O.L.D. Scholarship Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with a silent auction, followed by dinner and dancing to live music at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St.
Lincoln G.O.L.D. is a leadership development and community engagement program for high school junior and senior girls. Lincoln G.O.L.D was formed by people who are passionate about preparing young women for success and making college more attainable for students with leadership aspirations and civic sensibilities. Black tie optional.
For more details and tickets, see bidpal.net/lincolngold or email robinnetz@yahoo.com.