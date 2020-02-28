G.O.L.D. Scholarship Gala set for March 14

The fifth annual Lincoln G.O.L.D. Scholarship Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with a silent auction, followed by dinner and dancing to live music at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln G.O.L.D. is a leadership development and community engagement program for high school junior and senior girls. Lincoln G.O.L.D was formed by people who are passionate about preparing young women for success and making college more attainable for students with leadership aspirations and civic sensibilities. Black tie optional.

For more details and tickets, see bidpal.net/lincolngold or email robinnetz@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0