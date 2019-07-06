Jason Towery, a four-year varsity letter winner and 2015 Lincoln High School graduate who now plays basketball for the University of Missouri-St. Louis, is one of 10 basketball players invited to participate in the USA Sports Tours and Events 10-day tournament in Brazil July 22-31.
Towery is the first Division 2 basketball player from Lincoln ever to be invited.￼
At Lincoln High, Towery scored over 1,000 career points in four years of playing varsity basketball. He has received several academic honors in high school and college, and most recently was named to the Academic All Conference honors list for UMSL.
Since age 16, Towery has given back to the Lincoln community by working at the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln and Lancaster County during summers -- and was recently honored as Youth of the Year. He has also refereed basketball games for youth in grades 3-8.
To participate in the tournament in Brazil, Towery's mother, Sharon Anderson-Towery, has established a gofundme page to raise $6,000 to help with her son's travel, lodging and expenses. If you would like to help Jason participate in this opportunity, go to www.gofundme.com/jason-represents-the-usa.