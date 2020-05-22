Fundraiser seeks drinking fountain for Van Dorn Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Indian Village Neighborhood Association (IVNA) is participating in Give To Lincoln Day 2020 to raise money for a drinking fountain for Van Dorn Park. The planned pedestal fountain includes a pet bowl and bottle filler.

“At some point, the pandemic will pass,” said Andy Gueck, IVNA president. “We need to prepare for the day when our parks are fully open. The Bison Trail begins in the park, and we are working to connect the Boosalis Trail with the park and create a safe crossing at 10th and High streets. A fountain is needed for cyclists, walkers and those who use the park.”

Earlier this year, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Advisory Board voted to move installing new playground equipment at Van Dorn Park to a Priority A. The new playground area will be located just south of the existing rental shelter. The park, at Ninth and Van Dorn streets, is located on the west side of the Indian Village neighborhood.

“Because of the bike trails and rental shelter, Van Dorn Park is used by more than just our neighborhood,” said Gueck. “It’s a resource for residents across Lincoln, and we hope they donate to install a fountain.”