Friends of Lied biennial gala Feb. 15

Friends of Lied members will host “Wonderland at the Lied: A Mad Hatter’s Ball,” Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St.

The evening will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner on the main stage at 7 p.m. After dinner, guests can dance to Musivo Live from Kansas City or visit the nearby Carson Theater for a relaxing lounge atmosphere.

The gala includes both silent and live auctions with items like handcrafted jewelry and artwork.

Proceeds will support the Friends of Lied mission to provide on-stage programming, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state. Friends of Lied have contributed more than $6 million to the Lied Center’s mission to cultivate the performing arts in Nebraska. For tickets, go to liedcenter.org/gala.

