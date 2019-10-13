CHI Health St. Elizabeth/Nebraska Heart Foundation thanked over 70 guests at its 18th annual President’s Circle Donor Recognition dinner Sept. 6.
This event recognizes distinguished donors who have made an individual or cumulative gift of $10,000 or more. The evening started with a social hour in the St. Elizabeth Robert J. and Susan Lanik Leadership Garden surrounded by beautiful blooming plants and artists’ sculptures. Dinner was served in the fireplace area while Derek Vance, president of St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart, played the piano.
Dr. Ronald Schwab, chairman, welcomed guests, and Michael Bingeman, supervisor of Pastoral Care, gave the opening and closing blessings. Donna Hammack, chief development officer, shared information about projects and programs made possible through generous donors’ gifts. Examples are St. Elizabeth Regional Burn Center hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments, new monitoring systems for mothers and babies, Pediatric Place at St. Elizabeth opening this winter, Nebraska Heart Meditation Garden and development of a new canopy ambulance entrance.
The following individuals and organizations were recognized during the program by Hammack and Vance as President’s Circle donors for their commitment to St. Elizabeth/Nebraska Heart Foundation by reaching a threshold of cumulative giving at the following levels:
President’s Council - $10,000+
• Drs. Sam and Lorrie Bryant
• Scott and Lisa Haas
• Matt and Amy Harris
• Angela Vopat-Jurgens
• Dr. Cliff and Carol Robertson
• Dr. Ronald and Diane Schwab
Partner - $25,000+
• Doris Ourecky
• Dr. Michael and Jody Rapp
• Commercial Investment Properties
• State Troopers Association of Nebraska
Patron - $100,000+
• May L. Flanagan Foundation
• Ameritas
• Duane and Phyllis Acklie
CHI Health St. Elizabeth/Nebraska Heart Foundation is committed to providing excellent, compassionate and spiritual care through programs within the hospitals and community. The public is invited to the Foundation’s “Lights of Love” ceremony Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at St. Elizabeth, 555 S. 70th St. Christmas trees will be lit and adorned with silver star ornaments in honor or memory of your loved ones.
If you would like to make a donation to the St. Elizabeth/Nebraska Heart Foundation, visit Give.CHIhealth.com/StElizabeth-NEHeart.