Foundation grant enables equine therapy nonprofit to expand programming

Local youth will step into the arena to work with horses and develop valuable life skills at the same time thanks to an $8,000 grant awarded to Horses for Healing by Viking Foundation of Lincoln.
Horses for Healing co-founder Justy Hagan hopes to welcome up to eight students each from Tri County and Norris rural public school districts this fall to her equine facility, located just across the road from Norris. She brings a total of 33 years of education experience (25 of those teaching sixth-graders at Norris) to the nonprofit she co-founded with Kari Hoeft in 2016. For the past two years, they have secured grants from Viking Foundation of Lincoln to expand programming to address the physical, cognitive and emotional needs of elementary, middle and high school-age students.
In December of 2019, Horses for Healing was awarded a grant to continue an adaptive riding program with Royal Family Kids Club and add ground work opportunities for referred Norris and Tri County Public Schools students. Hagan said the grant was written with a focus on youth with disruptive learning behaviors as well as youth in foster care.
“Both groups face challenges in education and with mental and physical health,” she said.
Funding organizations with small budgets
Viking Foundation of Lincoln Board of Directors President Steven Eggland said his organization likes to fund small budget organizations that find ways to leverage modest grants to benefit the less fortunate.
“In concert with our mission and core values, Horses for Healing has done just that with a cadre of volunteers and donated horses,” he continued. “With those assets, we are pleased to see them providing meaningful and therapeutic recreation for many in need.”
About two-thirds of the 50 kids in Royal Family Kids Club took advantage of the program in 2019. Foster children and their mentors registered for up to three sessions. Participants helped groom and saddle their horses, reviewed safety rules and rode or led their horses through obstacles and around the indoor and outdoor arenas.
“We just saw the kids start to blossom after they participated in Horses for Healing,” said Roberta Christensen, mentoring director for Royal Family Kids. “The kids really take ownership of the horses. We were just blessed to find this, because it just fit our needs completely.”
Developing self-confidence
The grant has allowed kids who have been abused or neglected to develop self-confidence. Christensen shared a memory of watching a tentative young boy smile the first time he got on a horse. “He couldn’t wait to go back. He was one I would’ve thought we’d never get on a horse.”
“It’s impactful, that’s for sure,” Christensen added. “They feel like they’ve actually accomplished something. They have no control over their lives, but they have the opportunity to tell the horse to stop.”
The rural school district program comprises solely what Hagan calls ground work. Students will practice leading a horse through obstacles and have opportunities to develop social skills like communication, patience, self-confidence and respect, while learning about personal space, communication, following directions and controlling their energy levels, Hagan said.
“It’s designed to work with kids who might need an opportunity to work on skills in a nontraditional setting,” added Hoeft.
Tri County Curriculum Director Ryan Clark plans to transport eight students in grades 7-11 to the equine facility near Firth once a week. He said his district is always looking for new opportunities for its students and new ways to work on skills. Two key areas he sees the program helping with are problem-solving and self-management of emotions.
During the eight, 90-minute sessions, students will not only lead a horse through obstacles, but will also be expected to journal. “We do want some interactivity, to get them to reflect a bit,” said Hagan.
COVID-19 precautions delayed start dates
Both programs were scheduled to start last spring, but then COVID-19 precautions prevented that. Tri County and Royal Family Kids Club hope to have the opportunity to participate this fall. Norris’s startup will be pushed to next spring.
This is the Norris School District’s second collaboration with Horses for Healing, said District Administrator for Special Education and Curriculum Brenda Tracy. The latest grant involves students participating in Horses for Healing activities during the school day. Both middle school and high school students struggling with ADHD and anxiety are among those being referred to the program, she said.
“It gives students another avenue to discover their strengths,” Tracy said. She sees the program as a tool to reinforce the concepts of responsibility and follow-through as well as a way for students to improve focus.
For information on how to apply for one of Viking Foundation of Lincoln’s grants, visit Vikingfoundation.webs.com/contactus.htm. Grant applications must be no more than 600 words and are due by Oct. 1.
