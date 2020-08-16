Foundation grant enables equine therapy nonprofit to expand programming

“In concert with our mission and core values, Horses for Healing has done just that with a cadre of volunteers and donated horses,” he continued. “With those assets, we are pleased to see them providing meaningful and therapeutic recreation for many in need.”

About two-thirds of the 50 kids in Royal Family Kids Club took advantage of the program in 2019. Foster children and their mentors registered for up to three sessions. Participants helped groom and saddle their horses, reviewed safety rules and rode or led their horses through obstacles and around the indoor and outdoor arenas.

“We just saw the kids start to blossom after they participated in Horses for Healing,” said Roberta Christensen, mentoring director for Royal Family Kids. “The kids really take ownership of the horses. We were just blessed to find this, because it just fit our needs completely.”

Developing self-confidence

The grant has allowed kids who have been abused or neglected to develop self-confidence. Christensen shared a memory of watching a tentative young boy smile the first time he got on a horse. “He couldn’t wait to go back. He was one I would’ve thought we’d never get on a horse.”