The “Fore! the Kids” golf tournament, presented by Five Points Bank, raised more than $84,000 for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center’s Specialty Pediatric Clinic in Lincoln on May 13.
Golfers played 18 holes on the beautiful Hillcrest Country Club course, placed their bids on silent auction items, and enjoyed a cocktail reception and presentation.
“The incredible community support for the ‘Fore! the Kids’ tournament emphasizes the need for continued expanded care and services for children in Lincoln and the surrounding region,” said Brad Brabec, MD, who co-chaired “Fore! the Kids” with his wife, Deb Brabec. Dr. Brabec serves on Children’s Hospital & Medical Center’s board of directors, and he is founder and president of Complete Children's Health P.C.
“It has been very gratifying to see the community engagement grow for this event as more and more people recognize the value of having specialized pediatric care closer to home,” Deb Brabec said.
In addition to the Brabecs, the “Fore! the Kids” committee included Tammy Russell, sponsorship and decorations chair, and CJ Cooper, April Cooper, Marilyn Mecham, Erin Michaud and
Sheri Michaud.
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Children’s Specialty Pediatric Clinic - Lincoln, which provides specialized pediatric care to Lincoln-area children and families. Specialties include cardiology, child advocacy, endocrinology, gastroenterology, genetics, HEROES weight management, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, pedi surgery, pulmonology, rheumatology, sleep clinic, sports medicine and urology. In addition, the clinic offers lab, X-ray and ultrasound services, cardiac and pulmonary diagnostics and dietitian and social work services. For more information, see ChildrensOmaha.org.