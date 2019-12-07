Ford & Mustang Club donates over $7K to St. Gianna's

The Capitol City Ford & Mustang Club (CCFMC) presented a $7,225 donation to St. Gianna Women’s Homes Nov. 21.

Father Justin Fulton received the donation check presented by members of the local Ford & Mustang Club, St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus and St. Peter’s Boy Scouts, who collectively earned the funds through the CCFMC's 38th annual All Makes Auto and Truck Show in Havelock Sept. 8. The Knights cooked and served lunch, and the Scouts distributed water bottles for donations, which they gave to St. Gianna Women’s Homes.

The Capitol City club is one of the oldest Mustang clubs in the world, having started in 1965 just months after Ford introduced its first Mustang.

St. Gianna Women’s Homes assists women of all faiths and their families who are fleeing domestic violence. Each family is provided a safe and secure environment to deal with the trauma caused by the abuse, become self-sufficient and learn to develop healthy relationships. St. Gianna's now provides a safe place for over 100 abused women and children.

When family members arrive at their apartment, it is fully equipped with furniture, appliances, utensils and food. Then several months later, when they are ready to go out on their own, they can take all of that with them to furnish their own new apartment.

It is often difficult for women to leave an abusive relationship if they have no safe place to stay and no resources for food or transportation. St. Gianna's helps them with all of these needs for as long as it takes for them to become independent.

