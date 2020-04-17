Food Bank of Lincoln: Tears and gratitude in times of crisis
Food Bank of Lincoln: Tears and gratitude in times of crisis

Justin Clarke, route driver for Food Bank of Lincoln

Justin Clarke, a route driver and distribution center assistant for the Food Bank of Lincoln, helps at one of the food distribution events.

 Mark Schwaninger

Last week, the Food Bank of Lincoln held a special drive-through distribution, sharing hundreds of pre-packed bags of food. But the Food Bank had such long lines, it was forced to extend the time slot by two hours.

“There was a lot of gratitude and tears in those cars,” said Scott Young, executive director of the community’s Food Bank. “So many people are only one-degree separation from financial disaster right now.”

Feeding America researchers project a 45 percent increase in Americans facing food insecurity in coming months as a result of COVID-19. This includes people who already face daily hunger, but also those who have never faced it before.

“People are losing their jobs, face furloughs,” Young said. “People have so suddenly been thrust into a crisis situation.”

The Food Bank will use the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund to cover dramatically increasing food demands, as well as pay additional labor costs.

“The Foundation’s generosity is a reflection of our community’s gratitude for the work getting done,” said Young. “There’s indeed a generosity here, Nebraska strong. We’ll need it. We are sprinting right now, but this is definitely a marathon.”

The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund was formed by the City of Lincoln, business and philanthropic partners to quickly meet the emergency needs of Lincoln residents and provide a critical lifeline to our residents in need. Nonprofits are responding quickly to help those affected by this life-changing situation. If you can help, consider making a donation to the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund at www.lcf.org.

About the fund

The Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund was formed by the City of Lincoln, business and philanthropic partners to quickly meet the emergency needs of Lincoln families and individuals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Grants are being awarded to nonprofits on the front lines who need additional resources to provide access to food, housing, medical information and other support for vulnerable populations.

