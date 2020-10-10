Food Bank of Lincoln raises over $64,000 at modified Empty Bowls event

Nearly 400 bowls were distributed at the 18th annual Empty Bowls to Go event Sept. 30 at the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Ticket sales, sponsorships and individual donations combined for more than $64,000, enabling the Food Bank to provide an estimated 192,500 meals to neighbors experiencing hunger in its 16-county service area in Southeast Nebraska.

As a result of the pandemic, this year’s event was modified to a drive-through format. Event guests remained in their vehicles as they received a handcrafted bowl from Down Under Pottery and an individually wrapped cookie from The Cookie Company.

In previous years, attendees sampled soups from different local restaurants and voted on their favorites. This year soup was not served, but each guest received a coupon for a free bowl of soup from one of the event’s previous award winners in recent years: FireWorks Restaurant (2015), Embassy Suites Bar & Grill (2016 and 2019), Wham Bam Meal in a Pan (2017) and La Paz Mexican Restaurant (2018).