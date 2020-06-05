First Lutheran drive yields nearly 3 tons of food

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln community donated nearly 3 tons of food to the Lutheran Food Pantry in May. The food drive will continue on Saturdays through June 27.

Every Saturday in May, from 2-4 p.m., individuals drove to the First Lutheran Church parking lot at 1551 S. 70th St. to drop off food. Volunteers, wearing masks while also social distancing, took the food from the vehicles and offered the individuals a cookie before they drove away. This Tailgate Food Drive Party yielded over 5,500 pounds of food.

Items most in need are: Canned fruit, canned chicken, canned meals with meat (SpaghettiOs, ravioli, stew, etc.), hamburger helper, dry pasta noodles, canned peas, canned tomatoes (stewed, diced, crushed, plain or with garlic, onion and other seasoning), canned beans (pinto, chili, kidney, etc.), peanut butter, large juice (either cans or plastic bottles), pancake mix, syrup, instant potatoes, pork and beans, saltine crackers, vegetables (except corn and green beans), 1 pound bags of rice and Ramen noodles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0