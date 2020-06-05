First Lutheran drive yields nearly 3 tons of food
Food drive volunteers

Volunteers, wearing masks and social distancing, take food donations from vehicles for the Lutheran Food Pantry at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. The food drive continues from 2-4 p.m. Saturdays through June 27.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln community donated nearly 3 tons of food to the Lutheran Food Pantry in May. The food drive will continue on Saturdays through June 27.

Every Saturday in May, from 2-4 p.m., individuals drove to the First Lutheran Church parking lot at 1551 S. 70th St. to drop off food. Volunteers, wearing masks while also social distancing, took the food from the vehicles and offered the individuals a cookie before they drove away. This Tailgate Food Drive Party yielded over 5,500 pounds of food. 

Items most in need are: Canned fruit, canned chicken, canned meals with meat (SpaghettiOs, ravioli, stew, etc.), hamburger helper, dry pasta noodles, canned peas, canned tomatoes (stewed, diced, crushed, plain or with garlic, onion and other seasoning), canned beans (pinto, chili, kidney, etc.), peanut butter, large juice (either cans or plastic bottles), pancake mix, syrup, instant potatoes, pork and beans, saltine crackers, vegetables (except corn and green beans), 1 pound bags of rice and Ramen noodles.

