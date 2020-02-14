Feeding the Soul of the City March 26

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach’s 15th annual “Feeding the Soul of the City” dinner and fundraising event will take place Thursday, March 26 at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St.

Social hour and silent auction start at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner and program begin at 6:30 p.m. Compassion in Action awards will be presented to an individual and group who exemplify dedication to Matt Talbot’s mission. The event includes live and silent auctions.

Proceeds support continued outreach and support of the homeless, near homeless and hungry in Lincoln.

For more details and to make a reservation, see mtko.org.

